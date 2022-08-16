The Nashville Bar Association has picked Abby Sparks as its next executive director.
Most recently, Sparks was assistant commissioner of people operations at the Tennessee Department of Human Services. She succeeds Monica Mackie, who said in May she planned to step down.
“Abby is an experienced and authentic executive with a passion for providing creative solutions and leading successful teams,” NBA President Martesha Johnson wrote in a message to members.
Johnson also thanked Mackie for assisting in the transition.
According to an online biography, Sparks graduated from University of Tennessee College of Law in 2006 and practiced with the Law Office of Donald Zuccarello for a year before joining state government, first as an administrative hearing officer in the Department of Human Services, then as associate general counsel and human resources director in the Department of Revenue before rejoining the Department of Human Services in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In