Law firm Maynard Cooper & Gale has announced the hiring of Maggie Siller as part of the securities and financial services litigation practice.
The attorney joins the Birmingham-based firm’s Nashville office as of counsel.
Most recently, Siller was assistant attorney general in the Tennessee Attorney General Office’s consumer protection division. Previously, she practiced at law firms in New York City and Washington, D.C.
“We are excited to have Maggie join our expanding team and establish a presence for our practice in Nashville,” Peter Fruin, chair of Maynard’s securities and financial litigation practice, said in a release. “Maggie is experienced in representing national clients through class actions and other significant litigation and will be an asset to our practice.”
Maynard opened its Nashville office in 2019.
