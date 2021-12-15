Legility, the Nashville-area legal services firm founded as Counsel on Call, has been acquired by international eDiscovery, legal consulting, document review and risk management firm Consilio.
Legility was founded in 2000 primarily as a provider of short- and long-term contract lawyers to law firms and businesses but has since, through acquisition and expansion, begun offering more general legal services like Consilio, which is based in Washington, D.C.
The transaction, terms for which were not disclosed, has closed. It will take “several quarters” for the two businesses to align systems and processes, according to a release.
In 2020, Legility merged with Chicago-based peer Inventus, a deal that took the Nashville-area firm global. The company lists an office in Brentwood and two in Nashville, in addition to several around the country and in Europe.
“Combining with Consilio is greatly beneficial for both our clients and our team,” Legility CEO Barry Dark said in the release. “The broader team will be part of a larger community of experts and have increased resources and capabilities at their disposal to address client challenges across information governance, eDiscovery and legal operations. An important consideration for Legility was the shared view on where the market is going, and we are particularly interested in expanding together what we can provide to clients in non-eDiscovery legal and compliance domains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.