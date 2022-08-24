Atlanta-based litigation firm Freeman Mathis & Gary is expanding its Nashville presence with several hirings.
The law firm has added Jason Pannu, a past president of the Tennessee Bar Association, as a partner and chair of the Nashville office, plus associates Lorne Hiller and Jacob Jones.
Pannu was previously at Lewis Thomason for more than 17 years.
Marc Shrake and Jordan Meeks are moving to the Nashville office from Los Angeles. Wesley Jackson and Casey Stansbury are also listed as working out of the Nashville office.
FMG was founded in 1997 and has expanding beyond Georgia since 2013. The firm now includes 29 offices in 15 states and numbers more than 260 lawyers.
“We have seen great demand from clients for our legal services in the Nashville market and the mid-south region,” FMG Managing Partner Ben Mathis said. “Adding Jason and his litigation practice, and bringing in Marc and his national coverage practice, will add significantly to the range of capabilities we can offer. Along with Jordan, Lorne and Jacob, we have a solid foundation to support current client needs and for future expansion.”
