Nashville-based on-demand legal services provider Latitude has expanded again, this time to Minneapolis.
It’s the latest in a string of new office announcement. In September, Latitude announced the opening of offices in Boston and Austin, and in recent years the company has grown to Miami and Indianapolis.
Michelle Culligan will lead Latitude’s Minneapolis office.
Culligan, a Twin Cities native, has practiced at several law firms, including Hinshaw & Culbertson and Dunkley & Bennett, and has served as general counsel at several companies.
Latitude provides lawyers on a short-term basis to both law firms and companies.
“The demand from legal department and law firm leaders for the associate- to partner-level flexible legal talent we specialize in has significantly increased since the pandemic began,” Latitude CEO Ross Booher, a former Bass Berry & Sims partner, said in a release. “The retail, health care, financial services, real estate and tech sectors are major drivers of that growth. Because of our extensive roster of attorneys with sophisticated in-house and Big Law experience in those and other Twin Cities industries, Minneapolis is a natural location for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.