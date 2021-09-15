On-demand legal services firm Latitude has expanded again, this time to Austin and Boston.
The Nashville-based company, co-founded by former Bass Berry & Sims partner Ross Booher in 2014, has opened additional offices around the country in recent years, including in Indianapolis and Miami in 2020. Latitude also has an office in Atlanta.
Latitude provides lawyers on a contract basis to corporate legal departments and law firms.
Jeff Lilly will lead Latitude’s Austin office. Most recently, he was co-managing partner of the Austin office of national law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. Previously, Lilly was a partner at Clark, Thomas & Winters.
The leader of the new Boston office, Joe Turro, was most recently deputy general counsel at investment firm Loomis, Sayles & Company. He previously was an attorney at Ropes & Gray and assistant general counsel with FleetBoston Financial.
“More and more legal departments and law firms are looking at flexible legal talent as part of new ways to deliver legal services, and our ability to fill those needs has been fuel for our growth,” Booher, Latitude CEO, said in a release. “The tech, health care and financial services industries are drivers of that change. And given our roster of former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys with sophisticated experience in those areas, Austin and Boston are natural new office locations.”
