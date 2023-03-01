Miami-based law firm Holland & Knight has completed its previously announced acquisition of Nashville’s Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, resulting in a firm with nearly 2,000 attorneys in 35 offices.
The deal, terms for which were not disclosed, was completed Wednesday, according to a release.
Holland & Knight officials touted Waller’s health care expertise, in particular, in celebrating the merger. Prior to the combination, Waller had nearly 300 attorneys in Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham and Austin.
Three Waller attorneys, including chair Matt Burnstein, have been named to Holland & Knight’s directors committee.
"With this strategic combination, Waller gains a larger geographical footprint, deeper resources and a broader network that allows us to expand the range of services we provide to our clients across the nation," Burnstein said in the release. "We are thrilled to join a firm that values its team-oriented culture as much as we do and similarly prioritizes responsiveness and innovation when providing client counsel."
Thompson Burton adds another Metro attorney
Area law firm Thompson Burton has named Alex Dickerson as a partner. He focuses on land-use and development matters.
“We’re really excited about Alex’s addition to the firm,” said firm leader Walt Burton. “He adds continued depth to our thriving land-use practice.”
Dickerson spent more than a dozen years as an attorney with Metro Nashville, including as a liaison to Metro Council and legal adviser to the Board of Zoning Appeals and other land-use entities. He attended law school at Vanderbilt.
The attorney is the latest Metro official to join the firm. Other additions from the city government in recent years include former Metro Codes Department Director Bill Herbert, former Deputy Director Emily Lamb, former Metro Zoning Administrator Jon Michael and former Metro Nashville Airport Authority official Margaret Martin.