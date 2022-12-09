Former Nashville Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle has joined JAMS as a mediator and arbitrator, Tennessee Journal reports.
Lyle was first appointed to the court in 1995 and retired earlier this year.
According to a release, JAMS is the world's largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution.
Lyle’s purview at JAMS will include disputes in the construction, health care, tax, real estate and government sectors, and her practice will not be limited to Nashville or Tennessee.
Vanderbilt Law taps new faculty member
Lauren Sudeall will join the Vanderbilt Law School faculty in the summer, the school announced. Her research and teaching is focused on constitutional law, criminal procedure and access to justice.
Currently, Sudeall is on the faculty at Georgia State University College of Law, where she helped found the Center for Access to Justice. She will launch a similar initiative at Vanderbilt as part of the George Barrett Social Justice Program.
Sudeall attended Harvard Law School and clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court. She joined the Georgia State faculty in 2012 after working with the Southern Center for Human Rights.
“Lauren Sudeall is an accomplished scholar and teacher whose current research addresses the critical and timely issue of access to justice for lower-income individuals,” VLS Dean Chris Guthrie said in the release. “I am excited to welcome her to Vanderbilt, where I know she will have a tremendous impact on our students, our faculty and the legal services community.”
Ex-senator’s law license suspended
The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday suspended Brian Kelsey’s law license.
Kelsey, a former Republican state senator from Germantown, late last month pleaded guilty on federal criminal charges related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign. He has worked as a senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center, litigating cases related to “economic liberty and free speech.”
Spencer Fane adds associate
Spencer Fane Bone McAllester, the Kansas City law firm that merged with Nashville’s Bone, has tapped Will Stout as an associate in its Nashville office working in the litigation and dispute resolution practice group.
Stout joined Lewis Thomason as an associate in March. Previously, he was an assistant Tennessee attorney general and attended Vanderbilt Law School.
Stout’s undergraduate degree is in engineering, and Spencer Fane noted in a release that his experience in the field gives him “specific insight into construction and real estate issues.”
“Spencer Fane maintains an intentional focus on building a bench commensurate with the needs of our growing client base,” said Charles Robert Bone, Nashville office managing partner. “Will’s unique blend of experience will not only help us better serve this market but also provide our firm with a collaborative resource for construction and real estate litigation matters. We believe he is an outstanding fit to a dynamic culture we take great pride in fostering and improving.”