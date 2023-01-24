The judges and chancellors of the 20th Judicial District in Nashville have named attorney Bart Pickett the new trial court administrator.
Pickett clerked in the court at the start of his career, after graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Law and before beginning a 13-year insurance defense practice.
Pickett succeeds Tim Townsend, who is retiring after more than 12 years in the role. Townsend previously worked as finance director and deputy director of the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts.
“We are pleased that someone of Bart’s qualifications and experience has the desire to serve in this important position,” said Judge Joe Binkley, for whom Pickett clerked.
Spencer Fane names Nashville partner to leadership role
Spencer Fane, the law firm that merged with Bone McAllester Norton in 2021, has named Nashville partner James Crumlin chair of the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.
Crumlin succeeds Elizabeth Wente in the role.
Crumlin’s practice includes labor and employment law, business and corporate law, and litigation and dispute resolution.
The DEI committee is tasked with providing educational opportunities, monitoring progress and supporting mentorship opportunities.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral for building not just a strong law firm but a powerful, connected community,” Crumlin said in a release. “As such, I am honored and humbled to serve in this role and am excited to expand the firm’s DEI footprint alongside my fellow committee members, firm leaders, colleagues and professional staff.”
Latitude adds to client services team
Nashville-based legal services company Latitude has named Stacy Davis director of client services in the Nashville office.
Previously, she was director of recruiting and placement in Latitude’s Atlanta office.
Prior to joining Latitude at the start of 2022, Davis was senior litigation manager at LifePoint Health.
Latitude provides attorneys on a contract basis to law firms and businesses.
“Stacy’s experience not only as a recruiter at Latitude but also as a legal department leader in her own right means she understands first-hand the high expectations and demands our law firm and legal department clients face,” said Candice Reed, partner in charge of Latitude in Tennessee. “As Latitude grows, it is important that we continue to enhance our services and solutions. I’m excited to welcome Stacy to this role so we may further advance the sophisticated flexible legal talent solutions we provide to our clients.”