Former Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has joined Knoxville law firm Egerton, McAfee, Armistead & Davis as a principal.
Prior to serving as AG from 2014 to 2022, Slatery was legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam and was a shareholder at the firm to which he now returns. His practice prior to entering government service included representation of governmental entities, financial institutions, large closely held organizations and bond issuing authorities, according to a release.
“General Slatery is a highly respected and broadly experienced attorney, and we are pleased to have him rejoin the firm,” firm president Cheryl Rice said in the release. “He possesses a level of legal expertise and business acumen that will uniquely enhance Egerton McAgee’s client-driven focus to providing legal services in its hometown and across the state.”
Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski, and Wall, PLLC, has announced the appointment of five additional BSJ attorneys as partners: Tony Orlandi, Ed Gleason, Pamela Newport, Alyson Beridon and Daniel Hull. The firm also announced the addition of Clement Tsao as senior associate in Cincinnati, Gary Eby as of counsel in Cincinnati, Peter Jannace as associate in Louisville, Rachel Rekowski as associate in Cincinnati and Megan Killion as senior attorney in Nashville.
“HSGLaW is proud to have these exceptional attorneys, who will help build on our mission of protecting people injured by negligence and corporate misconduct, supporting and fighting for the rights of workers and unions, and protecting civil rights,” founding partner Tricia Herzfeld said in a release. “Across the firm’s four offices, they bring decades of experience to the courtroom and to the bargaining table.”
The other successor firm, Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC, formally announced its formation this week.
That firm is led by former BSJ managing partner Gerard Stranch IV, joined by his father Jim Stranch III, Jan Jennings, former state Rep. Mike Stewart, Jack Garvey and Nate Ring. The firm this week announced that Marty Schubert would also serve as partner, in addition to the previously announced names. A new firm website lists 18 attorneys in Nashville, St. Louis and Las Vegas.
“We have a long record of success in representing plaintiffs in a variety of class actions, mass tort proceedings and additional complex litigation across the nation, including some of the most complicated litigation the courts have seen against some of the largest multinational companies in the world,” Stranch IV said in a release.
BSJ was known for its multi-district opioid litigation and other class action efforts.