Herbert Slatery

Former Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has joined Knoxville law firm Egerton, McAfee, Armistead & Davis as a principal.

Prior to serving as AG from 2014 to 2022, Slatery was legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam and was a shareholder at the firm to which he now returns. His practice prior to entering government service included representation of governmental entities, financial institutions, large closely held organizations and bond issuing authorities, according to a release.