Julie Downs Payne

Nashville law firm Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella has announced the addition of attorneys Jacob Vanzin and Julie Downs Payne.

Vanzin 05.jpg

Jacob Vanzin

Vanzin joins the trial and appellate litigation practice group. Previously in private practice in Franklin, he represents clients in commercial litigation, real estate disputes and appeals.

R Hall.jpeg

Richmond Hall