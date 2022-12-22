Nashville law firm Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella has announced the addition of attorneys Jacob Vanzin and Julie Downs Payne.
Vanzin joins the trial and appellate litigation practice group. Previously in private practice in Franklin, he represents clients in commercial litigation, real estate disputes and appeals.
Payne is a new member of the firm’s business services team. She was previously a law clerk under firm co-founder Harlan Dodson and attended Nashville School of Law. Her practice will include estate planning and business law.
Lewis Thomason adds associate
Lewis Thomason has added Richmond Hall as an associate in the firm’s Nashville office.
Hall attended Belmont University College of Law, from which he graduated earlier this year.
At Lewis Thomason, he will work with the product liability and construction practice groups.
Tennessee Bar names Leadership Law class
The Tennessee Bar Association has announced the 2023 class of its Leadership Law training program.
The program is designed to help Tennessee attorneys learn about policymaking, government and community services and is in its 20th year.
The 33 members of the class come from across the state. Nashville attorneys on the list include Jaz Boon of Bridgestone Americas, J.D. Cressman of the Tennessee Department of Military, James Haltom of the Tennessee Claims Commission, Joseph Hubbard of Kay Griffin, Wally Irvin of Lewis Thomason, Isaac Kimes of Branstetter Stranch & Jennings, David Jones of the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, Seth Ogden of Patterson I.P., Marie Tedesco Scott of Fisher & Phillips, Lindsay Sisco of the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Angela Williams of the Metro Department of Law.