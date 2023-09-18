Spencer Fane, which in 2021 merged with Nashville’s Bone McAllester Norton, is launching a sports law practice group with a focus on name, image and likeness (NIL) work.
The team is led by Nashville attorneys James Crumlin and Loren Mulraine, plus Peter Goplerud of Denver. Their work includes legal and regulatory issues for professional and collegiate athletics teams, coaches, athletes and NIL collectives.
“Every athlete, coach, institution and club has a brand,” Mulraine said in a release. “This move is in response to the growing needs of our clients for sports law representation and to expand our long-standing work representing universities, athletes, coaches and various collectives. Our team understands the specific needs and responsibilities of our clients and, even more now, our clients will benefit from having a full range of legal resources and knowledge.”
The attorneys also advise sports law clients on contract negotiations, internal investigations and intellectual property matters.
Birmingham-based Burr & Forman launched an NIL practice including Nashville attorneys in 2021.
Bradley establishes AI-focused practice
Birmingham-based Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has tapped Nashville attorney A.J. Bahou to head its new practice group focused on artificial intelligence.
According to a release, the cross-disciplinary practice group will advise companies on the creation, regulation and use of AI technology, including in the health care, technology and financial services sectors.
“The unprecedented prevalence and speed of acceptance for AI is hard to ignore, and businesses are eager to use it to create efficiencies within their workforce and product lines,” Bahou said. “Our team is well positioned to advise companies on how to incorporate AI into their operations while minimizing risk and ensuring compliance at the state and federal level. We are excited about these cutting-edge technologies and their influence on our world, and we look forward to utilizing our legal and technology experience to serve our clients.”
Bahou joined Bradley earlier this year from Holland & Knight (formerly Waller Lansden).