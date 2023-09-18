crumlin.jpg

James Crumlin

Spencer Fane, which in 2021 merged with Nashville’s Bone McAllester Norton, is launching a sports law practice group with a focus on name, image and likeness (NIL) work.

The team is led by Nashville attorneys James Crumlin and Loren Mulraine, plus Peter Goplerud of Denver. Their work includes legal and regulatory issues for professional and collegiate athletics teams, coaches, athletes and NIL collectives.

Loren Mulraine
A.J. Bahou

