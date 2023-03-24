Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Alex Huffstutter as a senior attorney in its Nashville office.
Huffstutter comes to Bradley from Patterson Intellectual Property Law, which he joined in 2017 after graduating from Belmont University College of Law. He previously earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Vanderbilt University.
His practice is focused on electrical and mechanical patent prosecution, including related to graphene synthesis, cannabis and electrical engineering.
McGlinchey picks financial services co-lead
New Orleans-based McGlinchey Stafford has named Nashville attorney Shaun Ramey co-chair of the firm’s financial services litigation practice group.
Ramey is managing member of the firm’s Nashville office and serves on its executive policy committee. He joined McGlinchey in 2018 after less than a year at Adams and Reese in Nashville and 17 years practicing in Florida.
“I am excited to welcome Shaun as co-chair as we work closely with our practice group’s 12 team leaders to strategically guide our large and growing financial services litigation group,” said Anthony Rollo, longtime chair of the practice group. “An accomplished attorney and a dynamic leader, Shaun has demonstrated his vision for positioning McGlinchey to anticipate the future needs of our clients and the industry.”
McGlinchey has 17 offices, with 65 attorneys practicing in the financial services litigation group. The firm recently relocated its Nashville office from the Fifth Third Center to the AT&T Tower.