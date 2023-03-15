Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the addition of four associates in its Nashville office.
Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the addition of four associates in its Nashville office.
The new attorneys are Maja Hartzell, Brianne Kerbyson, Anna Kaufman Looney and Adam Pfeiffer.
Hartzell previously practiced for nearly three years with Ogletree Deakins in Tampa and works on labor and employment matters. She attended Florida State University College of Law and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Jagiellonian University in Poland.
Kerbyson attended the University of Tennessee College of Law and previously worked at Baker Donelson. Her practice includes estate planning and tax law.
According to an online biography, Looney joined Bass last year and previously worked for Fried Frank in New York. She attended Cornell Law School and works on real estate and commercial finance transactions.
Pfeiffer attended the University of Nebraska College of Law and was previously an associate at a law firm in Lincoln. His work includes corporate and securities issues.
“As we continue to focus on growing our roster of attorneys across key areas to serve our clients nationally, we are thrilled to welcome Maja, Brianne, Anna and Adam in Nashville,” said Todd Rolapp, managing partner of Bass, Berry & Sims. “The market for legal talent is highly competitive today, especially in Nashville where we started 100 years ago. Our continued success in the recruitment of talent and growth across our footprint reflects our commitment to creating an environment where both the next generation and experienced attorneys can succeed in serving clients’ challenging legal needs.”
The Nashville office of Birmingham-based Burr & Forman has announced the hiring of Summer Melton and Katherine “Kiki” Rogers as associates.
Melton has practiced with several area firms since graduating in 2018 from Belmont College of Law, where she is an adjunct professor and mock trial coach. Her practice includes representation of contractors and others in the development field.
Rogers comes to Burr from Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel in Chattanooga. She represents banks, credit card companies and other financial institutions and attended the University of Tennessee College of Law.
"We are thrilled to continue to add talented lawyers to the Burr Nashville team and our Nashville office," said Ken Bryant, Nashville office managing partner. "Summer and Kiki bring unique experience to the construction and financial services industries and allow us to add to the services we provide to our clients in Nashville."
