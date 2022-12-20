scott reid legal peep.jpg

Scott Reid

Bass, Berry & Sims has added Scott Reid as a member splitting time between the firm’s Nashville and Knoxville offices.

Reid comes to Bass from Houston, where he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. He is currently licensed to practice onlhy in Texas, with a Tennessee bar application pending. Reid’s practice is focused on private equity, debt financing and debt restructuring.

kl gates legal peep.png

Kevin McCormick