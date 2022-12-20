Bass, Berry & Sims has added Scott Reid as a member splitting time between the firm’s Nashville and Knoxville offices.
Reid comes to Bass from Houston, where he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. He is currently licensed to practice onlhy in Texas, with a Tennessee bar application pending. Reid’s practice is focused on private equity, debt financing and debt restructuring.
“In addition to his extremely valuable experience that will further enhance our support of private equity clients and other investment vehicles and borrowers, Scott brings to our team a shared commitment to identifying innovative and effective solutions to achieve our clients’ business goals,” said Cindy Sellers, chair of the Bass’ debt finance and real estate practice group. “As we continue to grow our roster with attorneys attuned to the legal and business needs to close complex transactions, we are excited today to welcome someone with the track record and client-centric approach that Scott brings.”
Reid earned a law degree from Tulane University, a Master of Public Policy degree from Duke University and an undergraduate degree from Davidson College.
K&L Gates promotes one
International law firm K&L Gates has announced the election of 40 new partners, including one in Nashville. The appointments are effective Jan. 1.
The Nashville partner is Kevin McCormick. He comes to Nashville from Chicago, where he practiced with K&L Gates.
McCormick’s practice is focused on patent prosecution and technology.
“We are thrilled to welcome such an outstanding and accomplished group of lawyers to their new positions at our firm,” K&L Gates Managing Partner Jim Segerdahl said. “Their election reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing high-quality professionals around the world in order to continue to serve our clients across a wide range of regions, practices and industries.”