Spencer Fane Bone McAllester has announced the addition of Jason Byrd as of counsel in the firm’s Nashville office.
Byrd attended law school at Samford University and previously practiced with Lewis Thomason.
He will practice with the firm’s corporate and business transactions group, working on regulatory compliance, asset transfers, licensing agreements and other business matters.
“Spencer Fane knows that every transaction can make a difference in sustaining a business’s growth and momentum,” said Charles Robert Bone, office managing partner for Spencer Fane in Nashville. “Jason is a proven advocate for a client’s best interests, and he works tirelessly to assess and understand the full scope of our clients’ operations, allowing him to provide strategic advice to achieve goals and objectives. He’s committed to collaborative legal work and fits well with the established culture of our firm.”
Baker adds five
Baker Donelson has announced the addition of 14 new associates firm-wide, including five in the Nashville office.
The new Nashville attorneys are Jordyne Johnson, Ryan Loofbourrow, Jack Ritossa, Dominic Rota and Sarah Sexton.
Sexton graduated from law school at the University of Memphis in 2021 and previously worked with Butch, Porter & Johnson in Memphis. She is working in Baker’s corporate group.
Rota earned an undergraduate physics degree from Belmont University before attending law school there. He spent more than three years at Patterson Intellectual Property Law before joining Baker and is a member of the firm’s IP group.
Ritossa was educated in England and later earned an LL.M. degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He spent more than two years working on blockchain and cryptocurrency matters at Steptoe & Johnson in Washington, D.C., and his practice at Baker is focused on corporate matters and mergers and acquisitions.
Loofbourrow graduated from Vanderbilt Law School in 2014 and previously practiced with Klein Solomon Mills. He also clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw.
Johnson attended Tulane Law School and previously practiced with Smith Cashion & Orr in Nashville. Her work includes construction matters.