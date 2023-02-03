Law firms Sanford Heisler Sharp and Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin have named new partners in their Nashville offices.
Sanford Heisler Sharp, which launched in Nashville under the leadership of retired federal judge Kevin Sharp in 2017, has named Jonathan Tepe a partner in Nashville. Previously, he was senior litigation counsel.
“Our lawyers are achieving exceptional results in really challenging cases that are important to advancing public justice and civil rights,” said firm chair David Sanford. “The attorneys we have promoted this year will help us reach even greater heights in 2023, and those in new leadership roles have demonstrated both skill and commitment to the firm and its work. We are looking forward to having an even greater impact for the common good in 2023.”
Tepe attended Ohio State University and Columbia Law School. He previously practiced in Cincinnati and clerked for a federal magistrate judge in Connecticut. Tepe’s practice includes opioid litigation, employment discrimination and representation of fired company executives.
GSRM has named Ginna Winfree Burrell a member of the firm.
Burrell practices in the office’s alcoholic beverage law group, working with clients on liquor license issues, regulation and other enforcement matters.
Previously, Burrell was interim director of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and attended Nashville School of Law and the University of Tennessee.
GSRM has 32 attorneys in Nashville focusing on corporate and commercial work.