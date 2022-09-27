Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin has added Grayson Smith Cannon as a partner in the firm’s wills, trusts and estates practice.
Cannon was previously an attorney at Phillips & Ingrum in Gallatin. Her practice includes estate administration and probate, conservatorships and guardianships, family law and disability matters.
“We are pleased to welcome such a highly respected and experienced estate administration and probate attorney like Grayson Smith Cannon to GSRM Law,” Phil Welty, GSRM managing partner, said in a release. “Grayson brings more than 30 years of experience to the firm’s wills, trusts and estates team. She will be a valued addition to that team, the firm and our clients.”
Cannon attended Nashville School of Law and Rhodes College.
Nelson Mullins adds M&A partner
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has added Jason Brace as a partner in its Nashville office.
Brace was previously a partner with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. His practice includes private equity, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings.
The attorney earned both bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Tennessee, a release notes.
“We are pleased to grow our team with the addition of Jason,” said mergers and acquisitions team leader Brian Galison. “He has played key roles in noteworthy transactions, and his experience will be a great asset to our clients.”
Bradley names senior attorney
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Joshua Barza as a senior attorney in the firm’s corporate and securities practice group.
“Josh’s background in the health care and technology startup sector offers a unique perspective, and he will be able to provide valuable advice to our clients,” Bradley Nashville Office Managing Partner Lauren Jacques said in a release. “As we continue to expand our capabilities in these key areas, we know that Josh will utilize his firsthand knowledge and insight for clients operating across a variety of industries.”
Prior to joining the firm, Barza served as director of business operations for biotechnology research startup Humanity Bio. He previously was an associate at Waller Lansden and other firms, and he attended Harvard Law School.