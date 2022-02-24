Law firm Trauger & Tuke will dissolve as veteran attorney and political figure Bob Tuke is retiring.
Tuke is a past chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party and ran for U.S. Senate in 2008. He is a Vietnam veteran. Tuke's main partner in the firm, Byron Trauger, is also a prominent political and legal industry figure. Trauger's practice is focused on health care, complex civil litigation and regulatory agency work, and he has served on the boards of both public and privately held health care and technology companies.
According to a release, Trauger will join attorneys Tom Wiseman and Gail Vaughn Ashworth as part of Wiseman Ashworth Trauger. Wiseman is the son of late Judge Tom Wiseman.
The rebrand is effective March 1.
“I am pleased Byron has joined Wiseman Ashworth," Tuke said in the release. "This has its own important significance. Wiseman Ashworth is a wonderful law firm; relatively small in terms of attorneys, but what they do for their clients is done extremely well. Tom and Gail value Byron and Byron values them.”
Tuke will wrap up a few client projects before retiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.