Law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley and Norton is asking a Nashville court to declare that its does not owe local legal services provider Legility anything for eDiscovery services performed as part of legal action involving the state of Tennessee.
Shackelford alleges in a recent filing in Davidson County Chancery Court that the state should pay Legility if any one entity has to.
The law firm, which is based in Texas but has a Nashville office, represented MedManagement Inc. in the state’s legal action against Pain MD, a Franklin-based pain management company organized under MedManagement’s umbrella. Pain MD was accused by both state and federal authorities of fraudulent billing practices.
According to the recent court filing, the state sought “voluminous electronic documents and other data from MedManagement,” but the company “did not have the resources to pay an electronic discovery vendor” to compile the information. The judge, according the law firm, ordered the state’s vendor, Legility, to compile the information at the state’s expense.
Further, according to the law firm, Legility’s work product was “deficient” and the state was unable to use it in the case, leading the state to refuse to pay Legility. Later, Legility asked the law firm to pay the costs, but the law firm claims it is not responsible for any fees owed to Legility.
Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton asked the Nashville court to declare that they are not liable for Legility’s fees. Representatives for the law firm, Legility and the Tennessee attorney general’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
