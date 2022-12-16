Nashville lawyer Robert "Bob" Ballow died Wednesday at the age of 91, according to the Tennessee Bar Association.
Ballow co-founded Nashville law firm King & Ballow in 1969 with Frank King, who died in 2017.
The duo specialized in media and labor law, representing newspapers and other publishers around the country, including in labor negotiations with unions.
Ballow attended George Peabody College and Nashville School of Law.
Ballow was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty Lee Ballow, and is survived by children Tina Aiken and Brent Ballow, in addition to several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
No information about a memorial service was immediately available.