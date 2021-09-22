New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford has added Mike Schwegler as a partner.
Most recently, Schwegler was a member at Stites & Harbison for nearly three years. He also worked with Mills & Cooper and in a small private practice. At the start of his career, Schwegler was an assistant state attorney general.
McGlinchey Stafford has 15 offices and opened its Nashville outpost in 2018.
According to a release, Schwegler’s practice includes representing lenders, creditors and businesses in commercial and consumer lending transaction and other commercial litigation matters.
“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the firm’s team of business corporate attorneys,” Jean-Paul Perrault, member of the Baton Rouge office and lead for the firm’s corporate and M&A practice group, said in the release.“He brings exceptional talent and a versatile practice to our outstanding pool of lawyers, all of whom share a common vision that emphasizes an unwavering commitment to best-in-class client service and experience.”
Schwegler attended Vanderbilt University Law School and Miami University in Ohio.
