Franklin-based law firm Thompson Burton has added Margaret Martin as a partner.
In 2021, Martin left her executive position at the Metro Nashville Airport Authority to launch Martin Airport Law. Prior to working at the airport authority, she was an attorney with the Metro Legal Department and Asurion.
At Thompson Burton, she will establish a new focus on airport law.
Martin attended Catholic University of America and Tulane Law School.
“Margaret has helped to establish our growing public law practice and provides a fresh start for our firm to get involved with international and local airports,” said Thompson Burton Co-Founder Kevin Thompson. “She’s developed a commanding presence in a very unique area of law. I’m confident that both Margaret and her excellent client base will deeply benefit from our results-oriented model.”
