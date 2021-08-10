Attorney Julie-Karel Elkin has joined Barton LLP as a partner in the Nashville office, tasked with heading up the firm’s outside general counsel practice.
Most recently she was senior counsel at GRSM and was previously a partner at Spicer Rudstrom, CEO and general counsel at ADS Brentwood and COO and general counsel at Macrophage International.
Elkin's own practice includes health care management, regulatory compliance and cybersecurity matters.
Barton has offices in New York City and Nashville. The firm lists about 35 attorneys.
“JK’s strong reputation and trusted relationships within the Nashville businesses community is a perfect fit for the Barton model,” Barton managing partner Roger Barton said in a release. “We are thrilled to have her grow our Tennessee team and have her talent available as an outside general counsel for our business clients. JK is a wonderful resource for high growth companies, inbound foreign businesses and entrepreneurs who understand the value of a trusted adviser. She takes the time to learn about her clients’ businesses, understand their goals and has the experience and resources to help them achieve success.”
