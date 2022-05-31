On-demand legal services provider Latitude has named Anne McKnight director of legal recruiting and placement in the company’s Nashville office.
In the role, she will work with attorneys, paralegals and other legal professionals on placements at law firms and in corporate legal departments.
Most recently, McKnight was senior counsel at Ogletree Deakins, and she has also worked at Wimberly Lawson Wright Daves & Jones and Howell & Fisher.
McKnight will work with Katharine Fischman, who was appointed to a similar position earlier this year, and Cynthia Moon, who was recently promoted to vice president for legal recruiting and placement.
“Anne’s legal experience, particularly with an Am Law 100 firm, gives her a strong understanding of our clients’ needs and expectations and also allows her to relate to our candidates as a peer,” Candice Reed, executive vice president and partner in charge of Latitude’s Tennessee operations, said in a release. “In addition to being a former attorney, Anne is also a wife and mother to two young children, so she understands how one’s career goals and life priorities shift over time. Her personal perspective, along with her innate curiosity and concern for others, makes her a valuable resource and natural support to other legal professionals who are considering a job change or seeking more flexibility to align their work with their own priorities.”
Since being established in Nashville, Latitude has expanded into several markets across the country, including Boston, Miami and Minneapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.