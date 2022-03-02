Global law firm K&L Gates has promoted dozens of attorneys to partner around the country and world, including one in Nashville.
The firm, which opened a Nashville office in early 2021, announced that Nashville associate Terrence McKelvey was among the new partners. He practices in the firm’s complex commercial litigation and disputes practice group and has advised clients on contractual disputes, intra-corporate disputes, business relations and unfair competition claims, according to a release.
Before joining K&L Gates a year ago, McKelvey was an associate with Butler Snow in Nashville and with McGuireWoods in Charlotte. The other new partners come from 20 offices.
“We are delighted to welcome such an accomplished and high quality group of individuals to their new positions with our firm, and look forward to their continued contributions to our firm and clients across many practices and regions,” K&L Gates Global Managing Partner Jim Segerdahl said in the release.
