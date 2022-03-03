Global law firm K&L Gates has picked partner Lauren Patten to lead its Nashville office.
Patten was among the Butler Snow attorneys who joined K&L Gates when it opened a Nashville office in early 2021. The firm has added partners and associates from most of the city’s largest firm in the year since.
Previously, the Nashville office was managed in an interim capacity by Mary Beth Johnston, who also is managing partner of the Research Triangle Park office in North Carolina.
Patten is a member of K&L Gates’ complex commercial litigation and disputes group, where she is a trial lawyer handling disputes, arbitrations and internal investigations.
“The opportunity to serve as the managing partner of K&L Gates’ Nashville office is the honor of my career,” she said in a release. “Our Nashville team is made up of dynamic, passionate people who love what they do and who are leaders in their respective fields. I am beyond lucky to spend my days with such a group. I am thrilled to begin this new adventure and to introduce Nashville to our people, to the firm, and to what our team has to offer both locally and around the world.”
