Law firms K&L Gates and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings recently announced the addition of associates in their Nashville offices.
K&L Gates hired Dean Balaes, Johnathan Billings, Brian Doyle-Wenger and Jamie Thompson.
Balaes, who earned multiple degrees from Vanderbilt University and previously practiced in New York and New Jersey, will work in K&L Gates’ health care and FDA practice group.
Billings previously practiced for firms in Alabama and attended the University of Tennessee College of Law. He joins the real estate practice group.
Doyle-Wenger joins K&L Gates’ asset management and investment funds practice group. He previously practiced in Ohio.
Thompson briefly practiced with both Lewis Thomason and Butler Snow in Nashville before joining K&L Gates, where he works in the health care and FDA practice group.
Bradley recently announced the addition of 32 associates in six offices, including eight in Nashville.
The new Nashville associates are Adriante Carter and Halle Diaz in the health care practice group, Corinne Fombelle in the intellectual property group, Katherine Griffin in the labor and employment group, McCall Current Matlock and Sara Norton in the real estate group and Timothy Rodriguez and Grayson Wells in the litigation group.
“This group is the largest associate class in the history of the firm, which continues our trajectory of strategic growth in key markets and practices over the past year,” said Bradley Managing Partner Jonathan Skeeters. “We are pleased to welcome this team of young and talented attorneys and look forward to their contributions.”
