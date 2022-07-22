Horwitz

Daniel Horwitz (right)

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery Frensley ordered Nashville attorney Daniel Horwitz to delete tweets about locally based prison company CoreCivic, the defendant in a lawsuit Horwitz filed on behalf of a deceased former inmate at a CoreCivic facility.

Frensley agreed with CoreCivic, represented by attorneys from K&L Gates’ Nashville office, that Horwitz’s claims that CoreCivic operated a “death factory” could risk the company’s right to a fair trial, the Associated Press reported. Frensley also ordered Horwitz to refrain from future public commentary on the company.

