An attorney with a long track record in Nashville has joined Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin.
Clark Spoden joins the firm as a partner in the litigation group. His practice includes representing companies primarily in contract, employment and construction cases.
Most recently, Spoden was a partner in Burr & Forman’s Nashville office. Previously, he was a member of both Stites & Harbison and Frost Brown Todd in Nashville.
“We are pleased to welcome such a highly respected and experienced trial lawyer like Clark Spoden to GSRM Law,” Managing Partner Phil Welty said in a release. “Clark brings more than 40 years of experience to the firm’s litigation team and will provide our clients with extensive legal knowledge in multiple industry sectors. He will be a valued addition to our growing litigation section.”
Spoden is an administrative law judge for Nashville Electric Service and has taught at Nashville School of Law. He has represented TriStar Stonecrest in its opposition to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's expansion to Rutherford County.
