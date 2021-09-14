National law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has promoted one attorney to partner and added two more as it moves to a larger office at the McEwen Northside development in Williamson County.
Senior counsel Courtney Williams was elevated to partner. She started at Gordon Rees at the start of 2020 after a stint in Littler Mendelson’s Nashville office. Her practice includes employment law and commercial litigation on behalf of employers.
The national firm opened its Nashville office in late 2018 and initially operated from SoBro’s 222 2nd building, before moving to Cool Springs’ Mallory Green. The Nashville-area office now includes eight attorneys.
The new attorneys in the office are Kelly Telfeyan and Tanner Gibson.
Telfeyen joins the firm as senior counsel after briefly working as a contract attorney with K&L Gates and several years as a member at Dickinson Wright. Her practice includes commercial and construction litigation.
Gibson joins Gordon Rees as an associate, working in the commercial litigation and professional liability practice groups. Gibson previously worked as a public defender in Nashville and with plaintiffs firm Morgan & Morgan.
“We outgrew our current space more quickly than anticipated and began looking for a location that could support our current and long-term growth strategies and client priorities,” Tennessee managing partner Heather Gwinn Pabon said in a release. “McEwen Northside checked all of our boxes, including excellent paths of ingress and egress for our clients, beautiful multi-use indoor and outdoor spaces for client and team meetings, and easy accessibility to dining, retail, and health and wellness options for our team members.”
