Four people have applied to fill the Davidson County Circuit Court seat held by Philip Smith, who died last month.
Smith had been on the bench since 2009.
The four applicants are Tusca Alexis, Audrey Lee Anderson, Stanley Kweller and Stephanie Williams. (See their full applications here.)
Alexis works in private practice after spending about two decades working with attorney Luvell Glanton.
Anderson, too, is a sole practitioner, having previously worked at Helen Rogers & Associates, Blackburn & McCune and Roberts & Associates.
Kweller is an attorney at Watkins & McNeilly.
Williams is special master of the Fourth Circuit Court, a position to which she was appointed by Smith in 2014. She previously practiced family law in private practice.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview the candidates on Oct. 18 and recommend three potential appointees to Gov. Bill Lee. The selected candidate will serve until 2024 elections.
