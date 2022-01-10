Lang Wiseman, who was chief counsel and deputy governor under Gov. Bill Lee, has joined law firm Baker Donelson.
Wiseman will practice from both Nashville and Memphis. He lives in Nashville but practiced in Memphis prior to his appointment in the governor’s office.
It’s a return to the firm for Wiseman, who practiced with Baker Donelson for three years early in his career before opening Wiseman Bray PLLC. He was a star basketball player at the University of Tennessee before attending Harvard Law School.
Wiseman was an adviser to Lee’s 2018 campaign and was one of Lee’s first appointments upon winning.
According to a release, Wiseman will work on “high-stakes” litigation related to business, financial services and construction and advise on economic public policy issues.
"After announcing my intention to step down from my position in state government, I spent a lot of time thinking about what I wanted to do next and what firm offered the best platform to serve clients,” Wiseman said in the release. “I am excited about the opportunity to reconnect at Baker Donelson and equally enthusiastic about the firm's level of talent and strategic plans, which are a great fit for me. It's a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to partnering with the firm's lawyers to advise our clients."
