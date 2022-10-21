Matt Jacobs

A law firm specializing in entertainment industry transactions and based primarily in Los Angeles and New York City is growing its Nashville presence.

Matt Jacobs, an equity partner at 3B Law, moved to Nashville in 2021 and has since hired two associates locally. The firm is currently based in temporary office space but is working with Cushman Wakefield agent Cameron Grier to find a permanent space in the Nashville urban core, Jacobs said.