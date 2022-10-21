A law firm specializing in entertainment industry transactions and based primarily in Los Angeles and New York City is growing its Nashville presence.
Matt Jacobs, an equity partner at 3B Law, moved to Nashville in 2021 and has since hired two associates locally. The firm is currently based in temporary office space but is working with Cushman Wakefield agent Cameron Grier to find a permanent space in the Nashville urban core, Jacobs said.
Most of Jacobs’ and the firm’s work involves film studios, streaming companies and production houses, including financing, production and distribution deals for film and television projects. For now, much of Jacobs’ work remains in Los Angeles and New York, though the goal, he said, is to continue to build a client base in Nashville. One local client is Skyway Studios, a Dickerson Pike film production studio.
The two new associates are Jacob Vega and Sophia Kostas, and Jacobs said he plans to hire more in the near future. After graduating from University of Tennessee College of Law, Vega practiced with Legility, King & Ballow and Ransom Legal. Kostas also attended UT and later earned an Master of Laws degree from Georgetown University. She also interned with the Tennessee Valley Authority and OMNIA Partners before joining 3B this summer.
Jacobs has practiced entertainment law in Los Angeles and New York since 2009 after starting his career doing mergers and acquisitions. He joined 3B in 2019 and in September was named an equity partner.
"Having been with us for 3 years, Mr. Jacobs was our first foray into bringing on a lateral partner,” founding partner Hamish Berry said in a release. “The collaboration has been a wholehearted success and Mr. Jacobs has been instrumental is supporting the continued growth of the firm, specifically the recent opening of the Nashville office, as well as playing a major role in the professional development of our entire team."
Firm clients include A24, Jax Media and Mockingbird Pictures, the release noted.