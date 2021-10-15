Two Texas transplants have founded the Athlete Licensing Company in Nashville.
The goal of Bobby Bramhall and Melia Jones’ new venture is to help college athletes secure endorsement deals under new NCAA name, image and likeness regulations, according to a release.
Bramhall, president of the company, was a former baseball star at Rice University who played professionally for seven years before attending the University of Tennessee College of Law. (His Tennessee law license is currently inactive, according to state records.) He later served as an assistant athletic director at Texas A&M University.
Jones, executive vice president and general counsel, most recently worked in the Texas A&M University System Office of General Counsel, including on coaching contracts, licensing deals and media distribution deals. According to the release, she advised the Texas legislature on the state’s own NIL legislation.
“We are entering a new era in college sports,” Jones said in the release. “What ALC does is simple — we are the safe haven for the athletes, and for those who wish to engage with them financially. When athletes sign with us, we make sure all of the laws, the rules and regulations — which are different in every state — are complied with so that everyone involved knows from the beginning that they are protected.”
The company did not announce any partnerships with athletes but said it would “soon.”
The burgeoning NIL market has seen other advisory firms open in recent months. Birmingham-based law firm Burr & Forman in September launched an NIL practice group that includes two attorneys in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.