Texas law firm Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez LLP is suing former attorney Daniel Lewis, who is based in Nashville, alleging that he used confidential information in an effort to recruit their clients after his termination.
According to a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court earlier this month, the torts firm hired Lewis in March 2020 and terminated him in December 2020. After his termination, and allegedly in violation of a confidentiality agreement, Lewis reportedly contacted HMG class action clients asking them to transfer their cases to his new practice in Nashville.
On Dec. 20, Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins granted HMG’s request for an injunction against Lewis, in part because Lewis had not yet responded to the lawsuit or appeared at a preliminary hearing. Corpus Christi-based HMG is represented locally by Gerard Stranch IV of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
The injunction prohibits Lewis from using HMG’s confidential information, communicating with HMG clients in a way that breaches the confidentiality agreement, taking on HMG clients as his own clients without approval from the court and continuing to access HMG confidential information.
Perkins ruled that the law firm made a strong case that Lewis had breached the confidentiality agreement and that his actions risked irreparable harm to the firm.
Among the cases involved is a mass tort case against the maker of Zantac. In its lawsuit, HMG said that it "has serious concerns about Lewis' competence to handle such mass tort cases without the supervision and resources provided by HMG."
HMG representatives declined to comment. Multiple efforts to reach Lewis were unsuccessful.
In a Dec. 1 email from Lewis to HMG attorneys included in HMG's lawsuit, Lewis accuses his former employers of ethical transgressions of their own by contacting clients who had reportedly elected to work with Lewis and said that the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility "personally advised" Lewis that his outreach to HMG clients was "okay."
According to Tennessee attorney registration records, Lewis has been licensed as an attorney in Tennessee since 2017 and has no disciplinary actions on his record. The filings note he attended Vanderbilt University Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.