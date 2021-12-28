A trio of prominent former health care executives is accusing Nashville-based parking giant Premier Parking of refusing to pay what they allege are earned consulting fees related to parking contracts.
FKP Advisors filed suit against Premier Parking in Davidson County Chancery Court shortly before Christmas, alleging that Premier “systematically and knowingly hid” profits from FKP and “repeatedly sent false and misleading financial reports to FKP to facilitate and cover up its fraud.”
FKP is made up of Larry Kloess, former president of HCA’s TriStar division; Ben Pope, a former executive at Medtronic; and Jim Fitzgerald, a founder of HealthTrust and a former HCA executive. All three were were at Clayton Advisors, the consulting arm of investment firm Clayton Associates, and spun off to form FKP after the death of Clayton founder Clayton McWhorter. Through a lawyer, FKP declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Premier Parking, founded in 2001 by local developer Tony Giarratana and since sold and expanded to more than a dozen states, is vehemently disputing the allegations. In addition to pay lots located throughout Nashville, Premier manages parking for health care facilities and other businesses.
“While it is our practice not to comment in-depth on pending legal action, suffice it to say Premier Parking disputes these allegations fully and intends to vigorously defend itself against FKP’s inaccurate claims,” a Premier spokesperson said. “Premier paid FKP handsomely for its consulting work and, if anything, they were overpaid for the little work they performed. Since our founding, Premier has taken great pride in operating with integrity and professionalism. We won't be bullied by consultants trying to abuse the legal system to get money they did not earn. Nor will we stand for our good name being sullied in their pursuit.”
According to the lawsuit, FKP’s consulting agreement with Premier entitled the advisers to 50 percent of net operating profits from deals brought to Premier by FKP. The consulting firm is accusing FKP of hiding the actual amount of its profits in order to under-pay FKP. Additionally, FKP is alleging that Premier sought to end its arrangement with FKP prematurely. In the lawsuit, FKP alleges that an audit showed that the firm earned $1.35 million in consulting fees in 2020, nearly three times the amount reportedly claimed by Premier.
