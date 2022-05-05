Law firm Butler Snow has added attorneys Jamie Thompson, Travis Vest and Frank Wilbert in its Nashville office.
Vest and Wilbert join Butler Snow from law firm Kay Griffin, and both will practice in the commercial litigation group.
Thompson comes to Butler Snow from Lewis Thomason. He will practice with the labor and employment group.
Both Vest and Thompson join the firm as associates while Wilbert comes on as a partner. Wilbert was with Kay Griffin for nearly 19 years. All three attended University of Tennessee College of Law.
“We welcome these attorneys to Butler Snow and our Nashville office,” Butler Snow chair Christopher Maddux said in a release. “Their skillsets and experience will provide great value to their respective practice groups and our clients.”
