Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added attorney Emily S. Horn as a partner in the firm’s Nashville office.
She comes to Bradley from Atlanta, where she was a partner at Taylor English Duma LLP and held previous roles as in-house counsel at Georgia-Pacific and with other law firms.
At Bradley, Horn will practice in the corporate and securities group, working on mergers and acquisitions, securities issuances and regulation and general corporate matters, according to a release. Specifically, the release noted, Horn has significant experience working on the use of employee stock ownership plans.
She attended the University of Georgia School of Law and the University of Virginia.
“We are very happy to welcome Emily to Bradley,” Bradley Chairman and Managing Partner Jonathan Skeeters said in the release.“She brings a wealth of experience in corporate and securities matters that will enhance the services we offer our clients in Tennessee and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.