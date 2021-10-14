Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has hired Yvonne Sexton as the law firm’s new chief information officer.
Sexton previously spent two decades with national firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, whose back-office operations are located in Nashville. At Pillsbury, her most recent title was director of enterprise applications.
Like Birmingham-based Bradley’s managing partner and chairman Jonathan Skeeters, Sexton is based in the firm’s Nashville office, at least in part.
“Yvonne is a highly regarded IT professional in the legal industry and is extremely knowledgeable about information governance, compliance and security,” Skeeters said in a release. “This is an important role, and we are confident that Yvonne’s experience and demonstrated record of excellence in collaboration and process improvement will be a benefit to our firm and to our clients.”
Sexton helped Pillsbury transition to remote work during COVID-19 and has also worked on data loss prevention, risk management, strategic IT planning and cloud computing.
