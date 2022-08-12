Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Petar Angelov as an associate in its Nashville office.
Angelov most recently was at Adams and Reese and practiced with Smith Cashion & Orr after graduating from Belmont University College of Law.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Petar Angelov as an associate in its Nashville office.
Angelov most recently was at Adams and Reese and practiced with Smith Cashion & Orr after graduating from Belmont University College of Law.
Angelov focuses his practice on litigation and transactional matters in the construction industry.
“We are pleased to welcome Petar to the firm and know that his commitment to clients and experience in the construction industry will help bolster the service our construction team provides,” said Bradley Nashville office managing partner Lauren Jacques.
Birmingham-based Burr & Forman has added six attorneys, including one in Nashville.
Cameron Rentschler joins the Nashville office as an associate in the tort trial, insurance and product section of the risk mitigation and complex litigation practice group. He previously practiced at another firm in Birmingham.
“We are excited to welcome these excellent attorneys to Burr & Forman,” said CEO Ed Christian. “The additions of these experienced lawyers will provide further depth across multiple practice areas and allow us to expand our service to clients.”
JohnsonPossKirby Government Relations has announced the addition of Trammel Hoehn as a government relations adviser.
Hoehn, a University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law graduate, was previously a lobbyist at Butler Snow and a legislative liaison in state government.
“Our firm is stronger than ever – supporting incredible clients who are making a difference across the state of Tennessee,” principal Nathan Poss said. “Trammel is a perfect addition to JPK, adding a proven and highly skilled team member that further expands our capacity to meet the demand for our services. He brings a deep understanding of the inner workings of government and a proven ability to deliver for clients. We are thrilled to bring him on board and are excited about our trajectory working together towards common goals.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In