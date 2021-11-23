Bradley Arant Boult Cummings announced Monday that former public sector lawyer Kelley Meyerriecks has joined the firm’s Nashville office as a senior attorney.
According to a release, Meyerriecks will practice as part of Bradley’s real estate team.
Meyerriecks drafts, negotiates and administers contracts for land leases, track leases, right of entry and utility crossing licenses. She also has experience in state real estate procurement, lease and disposition regulatory schemes.
Prior to joining Bradley, Meyerriecks was an attorney in the Tennessee Department of General Services Real Estate Management Division, where she drafted, negotiated and managed contracts for license and lease agreements, real estate brokers, designers and environmental remediation providers. She presented complex real estate transactions to state regulatory boards and represented the state on zoning matters involving Metro Council decisions and state property.
Meyerriecks graduated with a B.A. degree from the University of Tennessee and earned her J.D. from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Herbert Law Center.
“We are excited to welcome Kelley to our Nashville office,” Bradley Nashville Office Managing Partner Lauren Jacques said in the release. “We know she is going to be an asset to our real estate group and bring a wealth of knowledge that will help advance the business interests of our clients.”
With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and the District of Columbia, Bradley is home to nearly 550 lawyers.
