Regional law firm has added 24 new attorneys, including five associates in its Nashville office.
The new associates in Nashville are Alex Brent, Katelin Davis, Tanner Hamilton, Shelby Lomax and Rachel Sodée.
Davis and Hamilton will both practice in the real estate practice group. Davis attended the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law. Hamilton was a residential real estate agent and property manager before attending law school at the University of Tennessee.
Brent also attended the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he graduated first in his class. He will practice with the health care practice group.
Lomax attended Florida State University and Belmont University College of Law and is joining Bradley’s banking and financial services practice group.
Sodée will join the litigation practice group. She attended the University of Alabama and Vanderbilt University Law School.
“We are very excited to welcome so many talented attorneys to Bradley,” Jonathan Skeeters, Bradley’s Nashville-based board chairman and managing partner, said in a release. “This group represents the next generation of Bradley leaders, and we look forward to their contributions to the success of our clients in many key industries.
The other attorneys are joining Bradley’s offices in Birmingham, Charlotte, Houston, Tampa and Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.