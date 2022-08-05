Attorney Heather Sveadas has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings as counsel in the firm’s health care practice group.
Most recently, Sveadas was counsel for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and she also was risk management director and associate general counsel for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga.
Sveadas attended Emory University for both undergraduate and legal studies.
“We are happy to welcome Heather to Bradley,” Bradley Nashville office Managing Partner Lauren Jacques said in a release. “Her deep experience in the healthcare industry will be an asset to the firm and will continue to strengthen the expertise we provide to clients on a wide range of complex healthcare matters.”
Raque joins Patterson Intellectual Property Law
Patterson Intellectual Property Law has added Samuel Raque as an associate.
His practice includes patent prosecution, patent infringement and intellectual property litigation.
Raque was previously an associate at Stites & Harbison and clerked at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.
Raque earned a B.S. degree in bioengineering at the University of Louisville before attending the UL Louis Brandeis School of Law.
