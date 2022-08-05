Sveadas_Heather_hires.JPG

Heather Sveadas

Attorney Heather Sveadas has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings as counsel in the firm’s health care practice group.

Most recently, Sveadas was counsel for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and she also was risk management director and associate general counsel for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga.

Sam Raque -1351.jpg

Sam Raque

