Bass, Berry & Sims has added five attorneys practicing in a range of fields to its Nashville office.
Two of the new Nashville associates — John Keny and Grant Sharp — work on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, private equity financing and securities regulations.
Keny was previously a senior consultant at PYA, P.C., working on health care transactions and valuation services. He earned bachelor’s, law and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Tennessee.
Sharp was an associate at Bass in 2017 and 2018 and was most recently general counsel for an automotive dealership group. He earned a law degree from the University of Kentucky.
Other new associates include Lauren Brown, who advises public companies on securities laws and other compliance issues. She was previously an associate at a firm in Ohio and graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Nathan Brown also joined the Nashville office as part of the litigation and dispute resolution practice group, specifically working on False Claims Act, Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law matters. He was previously an associate at two other firms and graduated from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.
Ashley Robinson Li joins Bass from McGuireWoods LLP in Los Angeles. She previously clerked for Gilbert Merritt of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and received bachelor’s, M.B.A. and law degrees from Pepperdine University. Her practice as part of the labor and employment group focuses on wrongful termination, discrimination and harassment issues.
Bass, Berry & Sims also added an associate in its Washington, D.C., office. The firm also operates offices in Knoxville and Memphis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.