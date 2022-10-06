bass peeps.jpg

From left: Kristy Huber, Brittany Roberts, Mallorie Kerby

Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the addition of 12 new attorneys, including eight in Nashville.

The local additions include Kristy Huber as senior litigation attorney, Mallorie Kerby as senior public policy attorney and Brittany Roberts as a labor and employment attorney. Associates Claire Chen, Kean Devine, Phil Fox, Philip Kassel and Elaine Naughton have also joined the Nashville office. The other additions include associates in Bass’ Memphis and Washington, D.C., offices.  

stib.jpg

Betsy Stibler