Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the addition of 12 new attorneys, including eight in Nashville.
The local additions include Kristy Huber as senior litigation attorney, Mallorie Kerby as senior public policy attorney and Brittany Roberts as a labor and employment attorney. Associates Claire Chen, Kean Devine, Phil Fox, Philip Kassel and Elaine Naughton have also joined the Nashville office. The other additions include associates in Bass’ Memphis and Washington, D.C., offices.
“We are excited to welcome this excellent group of talented attorneys to provide valued counsel for our clients in several key areas,” said Todd Rolapp, managing partner of Bass, Berry & Sims. “Just as we are committed to sustained growth to better serve our clients, we look forward to working with all of these attorneys — from the junior associates to the more experienced additions — to provide the resources, opportunities, guidance and support for their ongoing growth at our firm.”
Huber previously practiced at Bass before teaching law at Belmont University, Vanderbilt University and, most recently, the University of Kentucky.
Kerby is a registered lobbyist who has worked with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry and as a legislative liaison for state departments.
Roberts was previously associate general counsel at American Physician Partners.
Gordon & Rees names senior counsel
Law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has named Betsy Stibler senior counsel in Nashville.
Stibler is closing her solo practice and moving to Nashville to join the firm. Her practice includes civil and criminal litigation, appellate work and dispute resolution.