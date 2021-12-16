Law firm Bass, Berry & Sims has added 20 new associates in its Nashville office.
The announcement also included the addition of six associates in the Memphis and Washington, D.C. offices.
“Businesses continue to operate in a challenging environment where effective and efficient legal counsel is of the utmost importance, and we are excited to take this step to significantly expand our team across practices and locations to better serve our clients,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in a release. “We welcome this terrific group of associates, and we are grateful for their dedicated service to our clients and communities.”
Scott Davidson, Haley Frank and Shelby Thomas joined the firm’s Nashville office where they focus on commercial real estate transactions and financing. Davidson and Frank are recent graduates from Vanderbilt Law School. Thomas has for several years been an associate at Fried, Frank, Shriver & Jacobson in Washington, D.C.
Joining the corporate and securities practice working on mergers and acquisitions, securities regulations and more include Annie Batcheller, Parker Davis, Noah Lewis, Carter-William Palek, Emily Shiever, Patton Webb and Bradley Yenter. Davis earned undergraduate, law and MBA degrees from Harvard University and previously worked at The Blackstone Group. Yenter previously practiced at a firm in Minneapolis.
Ashley Fowler and Allie McNamara have joined Bass to provide health care regulatory counsel. Fowler previously attended medical school and worked at the PENCIL Foundation. In addition to her law degree, McNamara has a Master of Healthcare Administration and has worked at Williamson Medical Center and UK HealthCare.
Joining the litigation and dispute resolution practice group are Hannah Choate, Charlotte Elam, Mallie Myers, Peter Rathmell and Ramon Ryan. Choate previously practiced at Baker & Hostetler and was an assistant federal prosecutor in Kentucky. Elam was a clerk to John Bush on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Also joining the Bass Nashville office are Carrie Cobb, who works on intellectual property matter; Bryan Jepson, who works on tax and estate planning; and Kimia Movahed, who works on employment matters and benefit plans.
