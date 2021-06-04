Bass Berry & Sims has named four attorneys to new leadership roles, including Nashville attorney Lillian Blackshear to the executive committee.
The firm also added Memphis attorney Richard Mattern to the executive committee, appointed Memphis attorney Al Bright Jr. to lead the African-American Affinity Group (succeeding Blackshear) and Gil Uhlhorn as the new managing partner in the Memphis office.
Blackshear has practiced at Bass since 2008, when she graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law. She is a partner in the public finance practice group and is also a member of the Metro Planning Commission.
“We are fortunate to have such a deep bench of respected and inspiring leaders to choose from at our firm to continue pushing us and the profession at-large forward,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in a release. “Lillian, Richard, Al and Gil have earned reputations for their thoughtfulness and innovative thinking, and we are excited for their fresh perspective and leadership in these essential roles.”
The executive committee is made up of seven attorneys — including Rolapp, Mattern and Blackshear — from Bass’ Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C., offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.