Law firm Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the addition of five attorneys in its Nashville office.
Curtis Beem, Fady Ghaly and Jeremy Gunn each join the local office as associates.
Beem was previously an associate at Sanders Warren Russell & Scheer and focuses on construction issues.
Ghaly was previously an associate at Miller & Martin. His practice includes private equity, mergers and acquisitions and securities regulation.
Gunn was an associate at Shook Hardy & Bacon in Philadelphia before joining Bass, where he works on commercial litigation.
In addition, Caleb Hogan has joined Bass as a senior litigation attorney. Previously, he was a contract attorney with Nashville-based Latitude Legal and an associate at Pepper Hamilton in Boston. His practice includes antitrust matters, contract disputes and investigations.
Bass also announced the addition of Scott Pilkinton with the title of attorney. He was previously a staff attorney and special master with the Seventh Circuit Court of the 20th Judicial District in Davidson County, and he works on estate planning issues.
The law firm also added two associates in its Washington, D.C., office. One of them, Christopher Climo, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Vanderbilt University and served as a law clerk to Nashville-based Judge Gilbert Merritt on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
