Law firm Baker Donelson has announced the appointment of Allen Roberts as managing shareholder of its Nashville office.
Roberts succeeds Brigid Carpenter, who has been managing shareholder since 2017 and will return to full-time practice. Her practice includes products liability defense, class action defense and commercial disputes.
"Brigid has been an exceptional leader during a time of tremendous development in the Nashville legal market, and our continued success in a highly competitive landscape is a testament to her steady, thoughtful approach," Roberts said in a release. "As a Nashville native, I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to take on this role at such an exciting juncture in Nashville's history. Our office and our firm are well positioned for the future."
Roberts' practice includes corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and private equity and debt offerings. He attended Battle Ground Academy, Millsaps College and the University of Tennessee College of Law. Roberts practiced with Sherrard & Roe and Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs before joining Baker Donelson in 2012.